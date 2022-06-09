Michael Anthony Jones Sells 29,300 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $330,797.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,464.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PACK traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 743,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $843.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ranpak by 4.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ranpak by 9.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ranpak by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

