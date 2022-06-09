Microbix Biosystems’ (MBX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bloom Burton

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bloom Burton in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of TSE:MBX opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.57 million and a P/E ratio of 18.93. Microbix Biosystems has a 12-month low of C$0.43 and a 12-month high of C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68.
About Microbix Biosystems (Get Rating)
