Microbix Biosystems’ (MBX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bloom Burton

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bloom Burton in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE:MBX opened at C$0.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.57 million and a P/E ratio of 18.93. Microbix Biosystems has a 12-month low of C$0.43 and a 12-month high of C$0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

