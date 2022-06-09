Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $270.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft has a one year low of $246.44 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

