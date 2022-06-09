Middlefield Banc (MBCN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ: MBCN):

6/6/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Middlefield Banc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

5/29/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2022 – Middlefield Banc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

5/21/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Middlefield Banc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

4/27/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Middlefield Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.29. 12,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.68. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth $1,308,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

