MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will announce $65.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.48 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $68.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $272.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.89 million to $275.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $311.78 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $323.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.35. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $437.54 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

