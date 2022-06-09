Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

AVO stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $983.17 million, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 403.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mission Produce by 21.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

