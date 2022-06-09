Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.40 Per Share

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MTO opened at GBX 66.75 ($0.84) on Thursday. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($0.99). The stock has a market cap of £955.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68.

About Mitie Group (Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

Dividend History for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

