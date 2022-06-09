Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19 billion-$12.19 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MITEY. Mizuho upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CLSA lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS MITEY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 53,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

