Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.