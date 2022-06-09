Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

About Mitsubishi Estate (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

