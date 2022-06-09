Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
NYSE:MODN opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.60 million, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.
In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $76,118.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $565,492. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Model N by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
About Model N (Get Rating)
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
