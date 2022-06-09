Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Model N alerts:

NYSE:MODN opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.60 million, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $76,118.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,109.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $565,492. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Model N by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Model N (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.