Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Shannon Thyme Klinger Sells 1,265 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $187,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $487,166.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MRNA traded down $14.49 on Thursday, hitting $134.04. 7,528,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,428,615. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.