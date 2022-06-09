MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. MoneyGram International reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGI stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.30 million, a P/E ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

