Morgan Stanley Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $150.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.89.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.97. The company had a trading volume of 64,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,115. Five Below has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.04.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

