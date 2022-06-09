Morgan Stanley Increases Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target to €25.50

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.50 ($27.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IDEXY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.87) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($29.03) to €29.00 ($31.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($23.66) to €24.00 ($25.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of IDEXY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,623. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.