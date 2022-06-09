Morgan Stanley Trims Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Target Price to GBX 1,600

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,600 ($20.05) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FQVTF. Liberum Capital raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,030 ($37.97) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,118.57.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

FQVTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.