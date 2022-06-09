Morgan Stanley Trims Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Target Price to $100.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XYL. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.99. 1,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after acquiring an additional 722,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after acquiring an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,983,000 after acquiring an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,407,000 after acquiring an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.