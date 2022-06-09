Morgan Stanley Upgrades Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to Overweight

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.04) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

BTVCY stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Britvic has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

