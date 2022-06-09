Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.
MPAA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 53,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a market cap of $309.23 million, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.66.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
