Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.80-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.36.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $217.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.46. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $199.24 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.