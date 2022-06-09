Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $217.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $199.24 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.46.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $205,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

