MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Financial Lp Qvt Sells 31,129 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,266,639.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,824,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Financial Lp Qvt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 144,190 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $5,822,392.20.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Financial Lp Qvt sold 81,640 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $3,272,947.60.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,258,492.58.

On Friday, May 27th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.47. 1,553,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

