MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Shares of MRC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. 310,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,258. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $972.58 million, a PE ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MRC Global by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.