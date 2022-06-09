M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells $93,355.50 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.36. The company had a trading volume of 985,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,771. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.06.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.