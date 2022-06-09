Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,448 shares of company stock worth $11,915,226. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.