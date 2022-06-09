Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) SVP E Ted Botner Sells 10,128 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MUR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 109.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 30.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,094,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

