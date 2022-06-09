MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Insider Purchases A$19,550.00 in Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Rating) insider Brett Morgan purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.60 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of A$19,550.00 ($14,064.75).

MyState Company Profile (Get Rating)

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment products, wealth management services, and insurance products under MyState Bank brand.

