NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE NC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.69. 32,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 93,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.