NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE NC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.69. 32,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $63.19.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%.
NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
