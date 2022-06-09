NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.03. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.86.
About NanoViricides (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
