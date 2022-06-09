Nathan S. Tyrrell Sells 10,707 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HST stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,575,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

