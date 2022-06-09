National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, National Energy Services Reunited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

