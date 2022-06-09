National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Buys £156.38 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,117 ($14.00) per share, with a total value of £156.38 ($195.96).

National Grid stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,094.50 ($13.72). 6,792,061 shares of the stock were exchanged. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of GBX 880.60 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.93). The stock has a market cap of £39.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 33.76 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 78.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.29) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

