National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,873,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,965,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,744,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.