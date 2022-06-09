Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Downgraded by TheStreet

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.67. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

