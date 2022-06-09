NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.58.

Several research firms have commented on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.01) to GBX 250 ($3.13) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.51) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

