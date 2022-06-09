Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will post $52.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $54.20 million. Nautilus posted sales of $184.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $395.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.10 million to $420.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $439.50 million, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $450.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus.

NLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at $86,832.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 718,719 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 18,414.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 358,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

