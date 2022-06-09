Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins Acquires 20,000 Shares

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,832.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 957,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,144. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 0.3% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

