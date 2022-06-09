Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins Acquires 20,000 Shares

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,832.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:NLS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 957,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,144. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.
About Nautilus
Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.
