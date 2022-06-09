Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NKTR opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,974.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 238,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

