Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind Buys 5,000 Shares

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 107,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,915. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

