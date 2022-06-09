New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to report $70.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.30 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $66.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $281.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $285.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $284.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.85 million to $290.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.96 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $181,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,162,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,183,042.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $835,668. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $42,510,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 654,394 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,976,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,219,000 after acquiring an additional 209,532 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 189,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,204,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 129,653 shares during the last quarter. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.