New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00.
- On Friday, May 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00.
New Relic stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. 1,099,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70.
NEWR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.09.
About New Relic (Get Rating)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
