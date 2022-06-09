New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,832 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

