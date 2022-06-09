New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.89.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,832 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.84.
New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
