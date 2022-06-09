New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.09.
NYSE NEWR opened at $52.06 on Thursday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in New Relic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
