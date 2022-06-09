New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.09.

NYSE NEWR opened at $52.06 on Thursday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $327,353.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,832 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in New Relic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

