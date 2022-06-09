New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.09.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $244,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $327,353.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,832. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in New Relic by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.