Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Cut to “Hold” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.
NEXPF stock remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. Nexi has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $22.54.
Nexi Company Profile (Get Rating)
