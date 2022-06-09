Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Cut to “Hold” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.80 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

NEXPF stock remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. Nexi has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

