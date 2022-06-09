Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $859,754.37 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NXST traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.57. The stock had a trading volume of 156,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.36. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.