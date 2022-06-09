NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Now Covered by CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.59. 414,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.