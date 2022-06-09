NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.29.
Shares of NICE traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.81. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,740. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.52. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,027,000 after buying an additional 836,616 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NICE by 13.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 163.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after buying an additional 127,266 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
