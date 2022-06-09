NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.29.

Shares of NICE traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.81. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,740. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.52. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,027,000 after buying an additional 836,616 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NICE by 13.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 163.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after buying an additional 127,266 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

