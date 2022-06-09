NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.29.
Shares of NICE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.81. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of NICE by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NICE (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
