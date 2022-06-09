NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.29.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.81. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. Equities analysts predict that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of NICE by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.