NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NHWK stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. NightHawk Biosciences has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.85.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHWK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences by 22.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NightHawk Biosciences by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NightHawk Biosciences by 690.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

