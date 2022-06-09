Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Acquires 59,500 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$30,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,385,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,000,533.84.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$11,600.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$9,300.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 1,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$750.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$6,200.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 128,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$110,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,400.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 31,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,350.00.

Nighthawk Gold stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,613. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73.

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NHK. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada began coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective on the stock.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

